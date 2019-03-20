The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Mary Jo Baker, 86, passed away on March 17, 2019. She was born in Royston, Ga to the late James & Lettie Martin. She was also predeceased by her loving husband, Bobby C. Baker. She loved her dogs and was an avid reader. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steven C. Baker and Richard L. Baker & his wife Jennifer; her brother, Toby Martin & his wife Selma; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial Donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019
