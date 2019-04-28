The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Mary Joan Morgan, 83, formerly of Poinsettia Lane passed away April 21,2019. She was born in Canton, OH to the late Carl G. and Helen V. Smoke Waltz. Mary was secretary to the purchasing agent of Alliance Public Schools for eleven years as well as a faithful member and church secretary of South Norfolk Baptist Church for 34 years. After her retirement she attended First Baptist Church of Norfolk. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Calvin W. Morgan. Left to cherish her memory is her twin sister, Martha J. Shook (Gerald); and cousin, Linda L. Green (Terrel). At her request there will be a private service to celebrate her life at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved Cal at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
