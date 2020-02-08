The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Norfolk, VA
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Norfolk, VA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Norfolk, VA
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Hampton National Cemetery
Mary J. Szymanski Obituary
Mary J. Szymanski, 96, of Norfolk, VA, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2020, after a short illness.

Mary was born in North Tonawanda, NY, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Niciszewski and the widow of Chester J. Szymanski.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karen Talbert (Bill-deceased) of Potomac, MD, Mary Jane Carpenter (Charles) of Virginia Beach, VA, Kathy Campen of Cape Carteret, NC; grandchildren, Joshua Lawson, Scott Talbert, Chris Talbert (Michelle), Zane Campen (Katie), Alex Morecock (Jason), Joshua Ellis and great grandchildren Will Talbert, Kate Talbert, Journey Lawson, Zadie Lawson and Michael Morecock. She was predeceased by her son, Gary Szymanski.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 10, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Norfolk. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church and remembrances will be made beginning at 1:40 p.m. A reception will be held following the service at the Parish Hall. Burial will be at Hampton National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or the . To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2020
