Mary Jane Myatt Vanschoick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Myatt Vanschoick, 71, passed away June 23, 2020. Mary was born in Portsmouth, VA the daughter of the late Marion Pettijohn and Burnice Eugene Myatt. She was a retired gift shop clerk and homemaker. Mary is survived by her husband of 31 years, Gordon Augustus Vanschoick, Jr; daughter, Jennifer Vanschoick; sons, Paul Michael Merr, Gordon "Gus" Augustus Vanschoick III, Jason Andrew Vanschoick; grandchildren, Lydia, Seth, Noah, Elizabeth; sisters, Judith M. Wills (David), Rose M. Talbert (Rick), Claudia J. Thompson (Drew); and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23321 with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HER Shelter, P.O. Box 2187, Portsmouth, VA 23702 or at www.hershelter.com. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved