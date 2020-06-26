Mary Jane Myatt Vanschoick, 71, passed away June 23, 2020. Mary was born in Portsmouth, VA the daughter of the late Marion Pettijohn and Burnice Eugene Myatt. She was a retired gift shop clerk and homemaker. Mary is survived by her husband of 31 years, Gordon Augustus Vanschoick, Jr; daughter, Jennifer Vanschoick; sons, Paul Michael Merr, Gordon "Gus" Augustus Vanschoick III, Jason Andrew Vanschoick; grandchildren, Lydia, Seth, Noah, Elizabeth; sisters, Judith M. Wills (David), Rose M. Talbert (Rick), Claudia J. Thompson (Drew); and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23321 with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HER Shelter, P.O. Box 2187, Portsmouth, VA 23702 or at www.hershelter.com. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.