Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastern Shore Chapel
2020 Laskin Road
Resources
Mary Jane Whelan


1938 - 2019
Mary Jane Whelan Obituary
Mary Jane Whelan, age 81 of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away October 20, 2019.

Born on September 20th, 1938, Mary Jane was the daughter of Gretchen Stewart Sunday and Leroy McCracken Sunday of Clearfield, PA.

Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband Ret. Navy Capt. John F Whelan Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her current husband, Ret. CWO George Dashiell, her brother, Bob Sunday and his family, her three sons and their families; Dan Whelan and his wife Suzy Whelan, Steve Whelan and his wife Vivian Whelan, Dickie Whelan, and Cathy Whelan, her daughter-in-law of her deceased son, Chris Whelan. Her memories will continue to be celebrated and remembered by her grandchildren: Steven, Andrew, Hope, Skylar, and Jack and her great grandchild, SJ. Mary Jane was not just a mother, mother in law, friend or "Mimi", she was a soul that found the good in all around her. She will be greatly missed, but forever remembered. "I love you more, most, forever, and always".

The family will receive friends at HD Oliver Funeral Home, 2002 Laskin Road on Friday, Oct. 25th, from 6 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel, 2020 Laskin Road on Saturday, Oct. 26th at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Eastern Shore Chapel cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad who transported Mom several times over the past few years! Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019
