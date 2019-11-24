The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Mary Jean Burnette Obituary
Mary Jean Burnette, 60, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Frank and Jean Hedger Everette. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cecil "Jimmy" Burnette III and a sister, Claudia Ruehle.

She is survived by a daughter, Francheska "Frankie" Ferguson and husband Sean; her brother, Frankie Everette Jr, and Toni; four nephews, Little Edward Ruehle and wife Shannon, John, Jeffery, Joshua Everette ; three nieces, Lauren Tellinger, Alene and Cayla Everette; three great nieces; a cousin, Barbara Jean; Special friends, Lynn and Billy Athey and Cindy Best and a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 3 PM, Wednesday, November 27, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening 6 to 7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
