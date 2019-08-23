The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Mary Josephine Jones Obituary
Mary Josephine Jones, 90, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erdman Allen Jones.

She is survived by her daughter, Cecelia A. Richardson; two sons, Robert Allen Jones and life partner, Doris Weatherly and William Allen Jones and his wife, Christie; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and a host of loving extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, August 24, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, by Rev. Nelson F. Fields. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 23, 2019
