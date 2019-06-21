Mary Josephine Koch, 58, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was a native of Norfolk, VA. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her father Robert J. Koch, brother Bobby Koch, sister Ginny K. Frye, nephew Charles Avery Koch, and brother-in-law Shawn Oâ€™Connor.



Mary Jo was Roman Catholic and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity Catholic School and Norfolk Catholic High School, â€˜79. She was employed by Virginia Art, Metal & Plastics Corp.



Mary Jo is survived by her mother, Jacqueline Harrell Koch of Norfolk, her son, Matthew A. Koch USCG and his wife Stephanie of Arlington, Washington, her sisters; Terry K. Oâ€™Connor and Vicki K. Foglia (Bob Foglia) of Norfolk, her brothers; Stephen A. Koch of Norfolk, Charles M. Koch of South Carolina, and Richard J. Koch (Vicki McLeod) of Richmond, VA, sister-in-law Diane Wall, brother-in-law Jack Frye, her grandson Jack Alexander Koch, expected in October, and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at a later date in St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Cemetery. The Reverend Father W. Daniel Beeman will officiate.



Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Food Pantry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com



H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary