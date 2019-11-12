|
Mary Kathryn Morris, age 88, passed away on November 2, 2019 at Marian Manor in Virginia Beach, VA. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Agnes Gerweck; her brother, George Gerweck; and her husband of fifty years, Joseph M. Morris (LCDR. USN Ret).
She is survived by her four children, Laura Bell and husband Tommy of Bloomington, IN, Joseph P. Morris of St. Petersburg, FL, Cathleen Duvall and husband Ed of Sugarland, TX, and Christine Lindsay and husband Randy of Currituck, NC; grandchildren, Joey Bell, Courtney Hill, Jonathan Morris, Nicolette Smith, Rebecca Duvall, Steve Lindsay and Beth Dacek; great grandchildren, Micaiah and Reece Hill, Reed and Kathryn Smith and Alex Lindsay.
She is also survived by her siblings, Louie Gerweck of Aurora, CO, Helen VanAnne of Denver, CO, Marti Rawnsley of Oxnard, CA and Leo Gerweck of Needham, MA.
A resident of Virginia Beach for over sixty years, Mrs. Morris was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, VA since its inception in 1977. She worked there full time and later donated her time to church administrative functions.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Marian Manor's Chapel, 5345 Marian Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 officiated by Father Morris. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC, and all other times at the residence of her daughter's home in Currituck. Memorial donations may be made to Marian Manor, 5345 Marian Manor, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Morris family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019