Mary O. Willson went to Heaven in the arms of Jesus Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Willson; parents Walter I. Overback and Marie C. (Feary); and brother Walter, Jr. Mary was born January 20, 1934, in Davenport, IA. She graduated from Seward High School in Seward, NE in 1951 and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Chicago, IL in 1952. Mary met her life-long mate, Donald M. Willson, in 1953 and was married in 1954. They moved to PA where Don attended the Pennsylvania State University, while Mary worked as a secretary in the Home Economics Dept. She raised four children and loved her career as homemaker and Navy wife. She made many friends with neighbors and fellow Navy wives everywhere the family lived with Donâ€™s career as a naval aviator. Don and Mary moved to Virginia Beach in 1971. For over thirty years, Mary was secretary of the Carolanne Farms Swim Club and a member of a Little Creek Amphibious Base bowling league. She was also an avid tennis player. Mary was a talented seamstress and loved to cross stitch and cook. She also loved gardening, and she planted and tended beautiful gardens wherever the family lived. Don and Mary were members of Kempsville Presbyterian Church for many years. She was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. Mary is survived by her four children, Kathryn Smith (Kenny) of Mount Airy, NC; Jan Towne (Shawn) of Onemo, VA; Susan Willson of Newport News, VA; and Martin Willson (Kathy) of Poquoson, VA. Grandchildren include Charlie Smith, Cynthia Smith Roberts (with great grand-daughter Rhea Roberts), Sawyer Towne, Carson Towne, Gabrielle Baylor Towne, Sara Willson, and step-granddaughter, Shannon Newman. A special thank you goes to Westminster-Canterbury At Home Hospice and Visiting Angels Senior Care of Virginia Beach for their loving care of Mary. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home-Kempsville Chapel. A funeral service/celebration of life will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the same location, followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association at . Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 30, 2019