Mary E. Earnest passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 7, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati Ohio to the late John and Helen Evich. Nana was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to everyone who knew her. She retired from Southern Tile and was a long time member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Mary Loved a good game of cards, scratch off tickets, receiving presents and most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by here loving husband of 42 yrs, Hank.Left to cherish her memory are, her 7 children: Michael, Mary Kay (Jimmy), Paul (Olivia his late wife), Susan (Keith), Patricia (Greg), Mark, and Hank (Therese), 23 grandchildren, 25 great children, friend and sister in law, Pat Alexander and many other loving friends and family members.A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Norfolk, VA. Please visit www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com to share a memory with her family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary