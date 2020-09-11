1/1
Mary L. Bouldin
Mary L Bouldin, 89, passed away on September 7,2020. Mary retired after over thirty years of service as a teacher from the Norfolk Public School System in the early 1990's. She was a member of First Trinity AME Church where she served as a member of the choir. Mary was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa (Alpha Chi Chapter, Portsmouth VA), Les Gemmes, Incorporated (Portsmouth Chapter). Mary was predeceased by her husband, Roosevelt Bouldin Jr.; parents, Wallace and Maggie Leary; brothers, Harry and Wallace Leary and her sisters, Naomi Moore and Mary Cowell. She is survived by her three daughters, Kevindene Nightengale (Earl), Nadine Thacker and LaValle Donato (Remick); two sons, Roosevelt and Lyndell (Barbara) Bouldin and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held, 11 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W Berkley Ave. Norfolk, VA 23523. Wake will be held, 4pm-6pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Wake
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
