Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
More Obituaries for Mary Dulin
Mary L. Dulin Obituary
Mary L. Dulin, 87, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born in Wadesboro, NC to the late Robert Earl and Lessie Waddell. She is also predeceased by her brother, Robert E Waddell, Jr., and her sister, Margaret Paul.

Mary was one of the AT&T Pioneers and Women of AT&T. She was also a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. Mary loved to dance and was an avid gardener.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Callie L. Hemby; niece, Kathy Pratt; great-nephew, Dustin Pratt; along with extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
