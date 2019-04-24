|
|
Mary Laura Dennis, 100, passed away April 20, 2019. She was born in Granby, CT to the late Lawrence and Marcella Yesky Kupruck, both Lithuanian immigrants.In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her sisters, Polly K. Hall and Adele K. Palona; and her brother John Kupruck. She is survived by her son, John P. Dennis and wife Norma; her daughter, Janet M. Dennis; her brother Edward â€œNedâ€ Kupruck and wife Christine; and many nieces and nephews.Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019