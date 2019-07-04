The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries

H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Mary Lawrence Dickerson Obituary
Mary Lawrence Dickerson of 300 block of Roselynn Lane, Virginia Beach, passed away on July 1, 2019.

Born on November 26, 1917 in Creedmoor, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. N. Lawrence. She was the widow of Melville L. Dickerson, who served in the U.S. Navy and was killed in action in the WW11 Battle of the Atlantic in June 1943.

Her survivors include her son Michael Dickerson, two grandchildren; Michael and David, five great-grandchildren; Jonathan, Jennifer, Justin, Katy and Carson, three great-great-grandchildren; Aiden, Deven and Jaxen.

Mary retired from a 42-year civil service career with the US Naval Supply Center. During her career she advanced to supervisory positions responsible for upgrading the procurement and inventory control

systems to service the fleet worldwide. She traveled to most of the Supply Centers, in the US and other countries, to help install the new systems and teach their use.

She was a long time member of the London Bridge Baptist Church where she was actively involved as a Sunday school teacher, member of financial and building committees, leader of a Sunday mission to the River Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center, and member of the church's senior choir the Echoes,

Her funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, July 5 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Home, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 PM. The service will be followed by burial at Princess Anne Memorial Gardens located at 1110 N. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019
