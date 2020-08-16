1/
Mary Lee
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
On August 12, 2020, the Lord called Mary E. Lee home to be with Him.

Mary Lee was born June 6, 1941 in Columbia, NC to the late Percy & Tamar White. She joined Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. Mary moved to Norfolk Virginia in 1961 where she met Wallace Lee, Sr., and they married on April 12, 1963.

After moving to Virginia, she became a member of First Calvary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. J.L. White Sr. She retired from Norfolk Public School System after 29 years of service.

Mary Lee leaves to cherish her memory: her husband Wallace of 57 years; three sons, Raymond (Shenell), Wallace, Jr. (Brenette), and Jeffrey (Stephanie), and one daughter, Sonya Laverne; one aunt, Barbara (John) Saunders; two uncles, Gurney (Loreece) Basnight and Mint Basnight, Jr.; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

To adhere to the Governor's guidelines for Covid19, the family will have a private graveside service on Tuesday August 18, 2020 @ 12 noon at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Professional Services are being provided by Keith Matthews Funeral Home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
August 16, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Hepston Henry
