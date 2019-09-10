The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Mary Lee Cutchins Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Mary Cutchins, 79, died Sept. 7, 2019. A native of Princess Anne County, she was predeceased by her husband, Bobbie G. Cutchins; and parents, Vernon Booker Lee and Irene Lee Overton. Mary retired in 2003 as a legal secretary for the Circuit Court Judges Chambers in the City of Chesapeake and was a member of the Legal Secretaries Association of Virginia. She was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Portsmouth and the WMU of Virginia.

Mary is survived by her son, Ray Kidd and wife Karen of Chesapeake; daughter, Lisa Kidd of Portsmouth; adopted daughter/caregiver, Debbie Byard; step-children, Ricky Cutchins of Kansas, and Robbie Cutchins and Kendall Ann Bradshaw of Portsmouth; two sisters, Shirley Kidd of Chesapeake and Carol Sledge of NC; two brothers, Vernon Lee, Jr. and Bill Lee of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 AM in Olive Branch Cemetery by the Rev. Cory Leggett. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at alz.org/walk. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 10, 2019
