Mary Lee Fentress, 91, of Norfolk, VA passed away on May 20, 2020.Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Hillary Eugene and Cora Amelia Fentress. She retired from the Virginia Employment Commission having worked for the state for over 30 years. Mary Lee was a 70 year member of Order of Eastern Star Westminster Chapter 99 and 5-time Worthy Matron of O.E.S. She was also was a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy.Left to cherish her memory: her brother, Eugene Fentress and wife, Beverly; niece, Debbie Sarlo; great-nephew, Ryan Sarlo and his wife, Christen; and two great-great-nephews, Max and Cole.Viewing will be available to family and friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, May 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: