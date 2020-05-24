Mary Lee Fentress
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Fentress, 91, of Norfolk, VA passed away on May 20, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Hillary Eugene and Cora Amelia Fentress. She retired from the Virginia Employment Commission having worked for the state for over 30 years. Mary Lee was a 70 year member of Order of Eastern Star Westminster Chapter 99 and 5-time Worthy Matron of O.E.S. She was also was a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Left to cherish her memory: her brother, Eugene Fentress and wife, Beverly; niece, Debbie Sarlo; great-nephew, Ryan Sarlo and his wife, Christen; and two great-great-nephews, Max and Cole.

Viewing will be available to family and friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, May 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved