Mary Lee Lupejkis, 88, passed away on April 23, 2020. She was born in Richmond, VA on July 24, 1931 and was preceded in death by her first husband, Forrest (Chuck) Hall Jr., and her second husband, Gerald (Gerry) Lupejkis, both retired from the United States Navy. She is survived by her son, Forrest (Joe) Hall III and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mary Lee was involved in all the military clubs helping where help was needed. She was the former President of the Ladies Auxillary of the Fleet Reserve Unit 60, 1995-1996 President VFW 3160, 2006-2007 Post Commander American Legion 327, and former President of the DAV Auxillary District 6. Mary Lee was also a member of the Eastern Star 99.
A private family service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29th at 1 pm with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2020