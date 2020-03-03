|
|
Mary Lee Pittard, 84, of Lynchburg, Va. passed away on February 28, 2020. She bravely fought Alzheimer's for nine years. We rejoice that her memories are now restored in Heaven.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. Julian Eugene White and Mary Lowry White and lived in many different Virginia localities as a Methodist "Preacher's Kid."
She was the wife of the late James Donald "Don" Pittard. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Pittard and wife, Karen, of Carrollton, Va., and Jim Pittard, and wife, Deborah, of Lynchburg, Va.; her daughter Leslie Godfrey and husband, Brannon, of Hartford, Vt. She was "Grandma/Nan/Nannie" to grandchildren, Erin, Annie, Matt, Liza, Collier, Harrison, and Kate. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Moore of Richmond, Va. and many dear nieces and nephews.
She and Don raised their children in Newport News, Va. and were active members of Trinity UMC. They were able to realize their dream of moving to the Outer Banks where they lived for 20 wonderful years in retirement. At the beach they were members of Duck UMC where she especially enjoyed her friends from Sunday School and Book Club.
After her husband's death she and her Chihuahuas spent three happy years living with her daughter, Leslie. During the last year she resided at Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life Memory Care in Lynchburg where she could be close to her son, Jim.
A celebration of Mary's life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Duck United Methodist Church, 1214 Duck Rd. Duck, NC 27949. The Rev. Gene Cobb and Rev. Chris Aydlett will be officiating. After the service there will be a reception in the church fellowship hall. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Hawkins Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Duck UMC, Duck, N.C. if desired.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2020