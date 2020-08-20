CHESAPEAKE - Mary Lee Farrar Upton, 90, of the 1100 block of White Pine Dr. passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in her home. She was born on February 13, 1930 in Shenandoah, VA to the late Lewis and Elta Farrar. Mary was a 1947 graduate of Cradock High School, who retired as a program services technician from the VA Dept. of Forestry. She was a longtime member of Cradock Baptist Church and the "Cradock Roadrunners"; and also a member of the Cradock Reâ€˜Tired. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Upton, Jr. and a brother, William "Carroll" Farrar.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Upton (Arleen Adame); her sister, Phyllis Carruthers; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 - 6:30 PM
Memorial donations may be made to Cradock Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com