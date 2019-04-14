If you grew up in the Kingâ€™s Grant / Little Neck area of Virginia Beach or if you raised children there in the 70â€™s or 80â€™s Mary Lewis Griffin likely touched your life. She, along with her beloved teacher friends, played a significant role in the education of many young children. On April 7, 2019 Mary Lewis Griffin passed away, completing her life of education by giving one last lesson on how to live oneâ€™s final years in dignity and grace. Mary Lewis Griffin taught in the Virginia Beach school system for over 30 years, spending most of her years at Kingston Elementary, but also teaching at White Oaks Elementary. Born on July 22, 1936 in Suffolk, Virginia, she grew up in Sunbury, North Carolina, where she formed her life long love for everything â€œTar Heelsâ€. Mary Lewis met her husband, John, when he visited Sunbury, from nearby Murfreesboro, North Carolina, and glimpsed her playing in a high school basketball game. Their relationship continued as they both attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, married and ultimately settled down in Virginia Beach, after short stints in New York and Louisiana. She continued her love for teaching and obtained a Masterâ€™s degree from George Washington University. The couple was instrumental in the founding of Kingâ€™s Grant Baptist Church where they were life long members. Mary Lewis was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John. Her memory will be carried in the hearts of her surviving children, Mever Lee and Roger Griffin, her seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. The family will celebrate her life with a private service at one of her favorite places, the beach cottage her parents built in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers she would have appreciated donations to the or the Alzheimerâ€™s Foundation of America. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019