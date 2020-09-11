1/1
Mary Lois Ketchum Austin
Mary Lois Ketchum Austin, 92, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 9, 2020. Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Eva Ketchum.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Austin and son, Jimmy Doughtie. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Robert G. Ketchum (Marian) of Miami, FL; daughter-in-law, Barbara Doughtie of Virginia Beach; two granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park on Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
