Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Mary Louise (Miller) Bell, 74, returned to the Lord in her Chesapeake, VA home on September 4, 2019. Born December 3, 1944, in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Milton L. Miller and Antonia Bartosek.

Mary was a lifelong provider of care for the less fortunate and a great lover of animals. She enjoyed offering all she had to those she befriended and loved. Mary is remembered as a kind-hearted firecracker who was never afraid to speak her mind. She wished to be remembered as a fighter, a proud mother, and with love, smiles and a toast.

A devoted mother, Mary is survived by beloved children Lorriann Bell and wife Amy Ionoff of Seffner, FL, and Dr. Scott Bell and partner Chris Lezzi of Chesapeake, VA. She also leaves behind son Timothy Miller of Lebanon, siblings Annette Jones of Hershey, PA, Ronald Miller of Davenport, FL, Patricia Blum of York, PA, and Thomas Miller of Lebanon, PA, as well as cherished nieces, including Monica Woods of Minnesota and Joan Campbell of Arizona, nephews and friends throughout her many years. She is preceded in death by brothers Joseph Trompeter and Donald Miller of Lebanon, PA.

A memorial service for Mary will take place at 2pm on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
