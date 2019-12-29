|
Mary Louise Brickhouse, 87, of Virginia Beach, VA died peacefully on December 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Norfolk, VA and was predeceased by her mother Louise Pittman, her brother John Day and many extended family members and close friends.
Mary Lou will be remembered and missed by her loving husband of 61 years, John "Mitt" Brickhouse; her son, Duke Brickhouse; her daughter, Donna Brickhouse Lynn & husband Austen R. Lynn; granddaughter, Katie Lou Lynn; sister, Patsy Davis; brother, Bobby Hatcher; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Born on May 26, 1932, and raised in Norfolk, Mary Lou was the oldest of four siblings who all remained close to their mother. She graduated from Maury High School and married the love of her life, Mitt Brickhouse, whom she met in college. Mitt's job took them to Europe and throughout the United States as they raised their family. Mary Lou gathered lifelong friends everywhere the family lived including Frankfurt and Wiesbaden, Germany, Springfield, VA, New City, NY, Dallas, TX, and Virginia Beach, VA where she called home since 1974. After Duke and Donna graduated high school she enjoyed a successful career in real estate.
Mary Lou was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold. As a true "southern belle", she always went out of her way to be kind and helpful. Mary Lou was an excellent homemaker, cook, and a wonderful wife and mother. Her home was always the center of any holiday or family gathering. She was the model of grace and dignity even through her declining years.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Caroline and Maryann (Sentara Hospice Home Care), Sharon (Care Advantage), and Liz West for their compassion and support.
A memorial service celebrating Mary Lou's life will be held at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a or an association affiliated with Alzheimer's research. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019