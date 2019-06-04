Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Crutsinger Gayle, age 65, was tragically killed on May 31, 2019. She was a doting Mother and Grammy who leaves behind son Matthew Gayle and spouse Carrie Gordon, daughter Sarah Leonard and spouse Jeff Leonard, as well as grandchildren Jeffrey and Genevieve. She was a sister to Barbara and spouse Joe Wood, Robert "Bobby" and spouse LaDona Crutsinger, Cathy and spouse Richard LaBranche, and Patricia "Tricia" and spouse Cecil Smith. Mary Lou also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. She was a friend to all who knew her. Mary Lou was a graduate of Cox High School Class of 1972, and coordinator of her class reunions. She earned her Bachelor's degree from St. Leo University and a Master's degree in Public Administration from Troy University while working for the City of Virginia Beach. She was a dedicated public servant who worked for the City of Virginia Beach for 24 years, starting as a legal secretary in the Law Department and ultimately advancing to become a highly successful Public Works Right of Way Agent. Mary Lou was slated to be honored as the Regional Professional of the Year by the International Right of Way Association for a region covering eleven states, stretching from Virginia to Maine, at a ceremony scheduled to take place in Portland, Oregon just two weeks after she was killed. Mary Lou was a devout Roman Catholic and taught catechism (religious education) classes for many years at St. John Apostle the Catholic Church. She also participated in a bunko group, enjoyed craft projects including crochet and knitting, and for more than thirty years made gingerbread houses for each household in her extended family every Christmas season. Mary Lou volunteered extensively in the community, including in multiple capacities at Ocean Lakes High School, coaching cheerleading through the Courthouse Recreation Association, and supporting the parish community of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Her grandchildren, Jeffrey and Genevieve, were the light of her life. She took tremendous joy from teaching them, sharing new experiences with them, and just snuggling together. She was actively planning and very much looking forward to a trip to take them to Disney World for the first time. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. In lieu of sending flowers, the family would ask you to plant a tree or some flowers and hold dear those you love. Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 4 to June 5, 2019