Mary Louise Fulcher, 77, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2019. She was born in Jewell Ridge, VA to the late Covey Lee and Martha Davis Taylor. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Billy Taylor and her K-9 companions whom she loved very much, Beau, Tinker, Daisy and Patches. Mary Lou was a caring, loving woman that never met a stranger.
Left to cherish her memory are your loving husband of 57 years, Marvin Douglas Fulcher; sons, Danny Fulcher and Douglas Fulcher (Gloria); grandson, Logan Fulcher; aunt, Evelyn Owens and numerous other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-730pm. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019