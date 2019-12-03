Home

More Obituaries for Mary Marshall
Mary Louise Marshall


1935 - 2019
Mary Louise Marshall Obituary
Mary Louise Marshall, 84, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019, while holding her daughter's hand. Mary was born in Massachusetts in 1935. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Raymond Arthur Marshall; they were married for 63 years. Her son, James Raymond Marshall passed in 2017. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Ann Marshall Johnston; son, Michael Arthur Marshall. She also leaves behind three adoring Grandchildren, Stephanie Johnston Williams(spouse Lance Williams); Steven Mitchell Johnston Jr.; and Lea Marshall Wilmouth, all of Virginia Beach. Mary also leaves behind, four precious Great Grandchildren. Mary had the never ending love of her sister, Beth Tuper, her cousin Barbara Hubbard, and several nieces, who guided her through the loss of her husband. Mary was an avid bridge player and loved her bowling teams. Above all, she was a dedicated RN, who loved all of her patients and was the most compassionate nurse to all. She will be loved and cherished forever. She is finally at peace with her Lord and her family, and for that we are joyful. All services will be private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019
