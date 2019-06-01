Mary Louise Haywood Simpson, 90, claimed the promise of the resurrection on 29 May 2019, while resting at home with family after long term Dementia. Born 15 September 1928 at the home of her grandma Kersey, Richmond, VA. to the late Lue Raymond and Louise Haywood, Sr. She is predeceased by her loving husband T. Thornton Simpson, Sr. Survived by four children: Trotman and Amy Lynette Simpson, Jr., Nathan and Suzie Simpson, Amy and John Curtis, Gretchen and Mike Nelson; grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters in law, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.A time of visitation 10:00 AM and celebration of life 11:00 AM will be held at Oakland UCC, Suffolk, VA on Monday, June 3, 2019. Family and friends are invited to stay for a reception in the fellowship hall after a family burial in the church cemetery. Officiant Rev. Mary Anne Biggs. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed by The Virginia Choral Society Endowment Fund. Baker-Foster Funeral Home, Suffolk is serving the family. Full obituary found at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary