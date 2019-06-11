The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Good News Baptist Church
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Good News Baptist Church
3252 Taylor Rd
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Mary Louise White is home at last. On June 8, 2019 she joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in heaven.Mary was born in Hughes Arkansas, grew up in Chicago and moved to Virginia after marrying Ulee White. Mary is predeceased by her husband and parents.A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 4 pm in Good News Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA by Dr. Walt Coles. A time of fellowship will be held one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, Mary has requested donations to the Missions program at Good News Baptist Church. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019
