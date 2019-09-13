|
88, passed September 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Williams Sr.; sons, Joseph and Richard Williams and great grandson, Christopher Ross. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Martha, Helen (Terrance), Mary, Linda, Nancy, Theresa; sons, Edward Jr. (Jean), and Fred; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Celebration Of Life 11am, Sat. at Big Piney Grove Baptist Church, Va. Beach. Visitation 4-6pm today at Beach Funeral. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 13, 2019