Mary Lucille Hemphill Speer was born March 24, 1937 in Tekamah, NE and died quietly on November 20, 2020 at Mayfair Assisted Living in Portsmouth, VA.
A longtime Presbyterian, Mary was a devoted mother, friend, teacher and crafter.
A lover of beautiful ornaments, her home in Chesapeake was always filled with fresh flowers, salvaged antiques, pictures of family and friends and ribbon-tied crafts in various stages of completion.
She graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in teaching. Her career as a special reading teacher spanned decades and she was known as a teacher who touched her students hearts.
Those who knew Mary knew her well and loved her hugs, instant giggle, spontaneous singing and warm hospitality. Her marriage to newsman Ronald L Speer included many moves throughout the country, where she always quickly became an active community member. Close family caught her many times generously "over tipping" and dropping off special gifts for community service workers in need.
Mary is survived by her children, Barbara and husband Jim Brooks of Doylestown, PA, Erik Speer of Norfolk, VA and sister Paula Morrow of Arizona.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm, Saturday December 12, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home in Chesapeake, VA and family asks that any remembrances be made in the form of pledges or donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Mary's favorite charity. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
