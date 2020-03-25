Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lyn Lynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lyn Lynes Obituary
Mary Lyn Lynes (Thompson), 78, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away March 20, 2020. She is survived by her devoted daughters Candy Kitchen and Tessa Gann (Gary), 5 grandchildren Melissa Ross (Billy), Marlena Gillum (Patrick), Charlotte Winningham (Zak), Alan Winningham (Lauren) and Gil Winningham (Tanya). She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and a multitude of family and friends. As per her request, there will be no formal service. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -