Mary Lyn Lynes (Thompson), 78, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away March 20, 2020. She is survived by her devoted daughters Candy Kitchen and Tessa Gann (Gary), 5 grandchildren Melissa Ross (Billy), Marlena Gillum (Patrick), Charlotte Winningham (Zak), Alan Winningham (Lauren) and Gil Winningham (Tanya). She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and a multitude of family and friends. As per her request, there will be no formal service. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020