Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Hermon Baptist Church
3101 Lens Ave.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Mary Maxine "Tinee" Uzzle, 78, of Norfolk, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1940 in Camden County, North Carolina to the late Marie and Herbert Wynn, Sr. She is survived by one brother, Herbert Wynn, Jr., one sister Icelean Brothers, two daughters, Alice Williams (Stephen), Lori Uzzle, one son, Steven Uzzle (Teria), a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks all doctors, nurses and caregivers that provided care.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 2 pm-8 pm at Hale Funeral Home, 2100 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA. A home going celebration will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 3101 Lens Ave. Norfolk, Va. Flowers are appreciated and may be sent to the funeral home on Wednesday.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019
