Mary M. (Martin) Rudis, 87, passed away in Portsmouth, Virginia on May 16, 2020 after a period of failing health.
Mary was born in Whitman, Massachusetts along with her twin brother, Wesley, to the late George J. and Madeline Gladys (Ainslie) Martin. She attended school in Marshfield, MA and in 1951 she married the late Kenneth S. Rudis. She often spoke with pride of the 61 years she was married to the love of her life, which all began with letter writing during World War II.
For the first 21 years of her marriage, Mary resided in Massachusetts. She loved to cook for her family and was known for her many scrumptious homemade dishes. Mary also enjoyed pouring her heart into countless hours of baking for school events, church bake sales, and other activities. In the early 1970's, Mary worked part-time as a Duty Aide at Dyer Elementary School in Whitman. In 1973, she served as Commander of the newly formed DAV Ladies Auxiliary of Whitman, MA Chapter 119.
Mary and her husband moved to Chesapeake, Virginia in 1973. After arriving, she attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Great Bridge and enjoyed creating hand-crafted items with the other women in her church family. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher. Throughout the 1970's volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts Council of Greater Tidewater. She often spoke fondly of her time working with the special needs Girl Scout Troop at Kirk-Cone Rehabilitation Home and was Assistant Leader of Troop 572 from 1976-1977.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, her husband Kenneth; 3 brothers, Erwin Martin, George W. (Babe) Martin, and Raymond Martin; as well as 2 sisters, Adrienne Martin and Gabrielle (Gail) Pellegrino.
She is survived by one son, Steven K. Rudis and his wife Marianne of Chesapeake, VA; one daughter, Lori Anne (Rudis) Cunningham of Bienville, Louisiana; 3 grandchildren, Daniel T. Rudis and his wife Tanisha of Chesapeake, VA, Shaun C. Cunningham and his wife Natalie of Harrah, OK, and Jennifer A. (Cunningham) Smith and her husband Max of McLoud, OK; 2 great-grandchildren, Audrey and OrvilleDale Smith; and one great-grandbaby Rudis-to-be due December 2020; a twin brother, Wesley J. Martin of Halifax, MA, as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hilda Harper for her love and commitment as Mary's caregiver, allowing her to remain at her home until the last few weeks of her life; to Hilda's two granddaughters who lovingly referred to her as "My Mary", and to her neighbor Helen for checking on Mary and helping as needed.
Arrangements are being made by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home for a private graveside service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
A final wordâ€¦ Mary's twin brother, who is 15 minutes younger, always said he liked to let her go ahead of him in life, to scope out whether or not he should follow. :) We know that Mary will be holding a spot for him alongside of her in heaven when he decides to join her.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.