Mary M. Shelor, 91, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born in Frederick, Maryland on July 28, 1928 to the late Mr. and Mrs. James E Gilbert, Sr. and was also predeceased by her brother, James E Gilbert Jr. and his wife Loretta. She was the beloved wife of Richard S. Shelor for 60 years until he passed in 2008. She is survived by her son, Thomas S. Shelor of Virginia Beach. Mary was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake and participated in Meals on Wheels of Chesapeake, the Foyer Groups and cook-ins at church.In lieu of flowers, Please consider donations in her honor to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Chesapeake