Mary Margaret Carter Wynn, 78, passed away in her home on October 3. She was born in Atlanta and a lifelong resident of Portsmouth. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was employed at the NNSY and the Office of Probation and Parole. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who was passionate about genealogy research and preserving her family history.
Mary Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Charles A. Carter and Margaret J. Williams, as well as her brother David Carter. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Wayne Wynn; her children, Timothy Ferry (Margaret), Steven Erickson (Liz), Beth Litman (Brad), Lisa Sanders (Mike), Jennifer Pitsenbarger (Robert); her brother Charles Carter (Alice); 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Medi Hospice for caring for her. Her family would like to express their heart felt gratitude for the love, care and attention given to her by Shavon Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Virginia with visitation to follow until 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019