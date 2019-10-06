The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Carter Wynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Margaret Carter Wynn Obituary
Mary Margaret Carter Wynn, 78, passed away in her home on October 3. She was born in Atlanta and a lifelong resident of Portsmouth. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was employed at the NNSY and the Office of Probation and Parole. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who was passionate about genealogy research and preserving her family history.

Mary Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Charles A. Carter and Margaret J. Williams, as well as her brother David Carter. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Wayne Wynn; her children, Timothy Ferry (Margaret), Steven Erickson (Liz), Beth Litman (Brad), Lisa Sanders (Mike), Jennifer Pitsenbarger (Robert); her brother Charles Carter (Alice); 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Medi Hospice for caring for her. Her family would like to express their heart felt gratitude for the love, care and attention given to her by Shavon Smith.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Virginia with visitation to follow until 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Loving Funeral Home
Download Now