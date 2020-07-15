Mary Margaret McSpadden Cochran, 90, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 13, 2020.Margaret was born on August 25, 1929, in in Dayton, TN to Fred and Alice (Sands) McSpadden. She was the youngest daughter in a family of eleven brothers and sisters. After graduating high school, Margaret attended Berry College in Georgia. Margaret spoke often of her days at Berry and said many times it was one of her happiest memories. After leaving Berry College, Margaret was introduced to a handsome man by the name of Odell Cochran. They were married July 31, 1952 and had 4 children Thomas, Susan, Ronald and Sarah. They lived in Detroit MI until 1979. Upon Odell's retirement they moved to Spring City, TN. After 20 years, another move took them to Virginia Beach, VA where they lived with their youngest daughter Sarah and her family. Margaret was a member of Great Neck Baptist Church and Forever Young Seniors at Great Neck Recreation Center. She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years Odell Cochran all 11 of her brothers and sisters and her grandson Nikolas Kwasny.Margaret is survived by her children, Thomas and Rocio Cochran of Virginia Beach, Susan (Cochran) and Jeff Kwasny of Cambria, CA, Ronald and Jacquelyn Cochran of Sonora, MX, Sarah (Cochran) and Nathan Evans of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Erin (Cochran) and Scott Roberts, Ian and Aubrey Cochran, Devon (Cochran) and Steven Lovejoy, Orlando Cochran, Megan (Kwasny) and Matt Downing, Benjamin and Carla Cochran, Elizabeth (Cochran) and Ivan Villalobos Hidalgo, Jonathon and Becca Cochran, Rachel (Cochran) and Gabe Flores, and Dylan Evans; and 15 great grandchildren. She loved her babies, and many nieces and nephews and cousins and friends.Visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, at 1264 N. Great Neck Rd. in Virginia Beach on Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. with a service immediately following at 12 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: