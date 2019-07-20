Mary Margaret Grubb Mynes, 92, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 19, 2019.



Born in Jackson County, OH, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Grubb. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Mynes and six siblings.



Left to cherish her memory: two sons, William Mynes (Linda) and Keith Mynes (Linda); two daughters, Mary Stern (Mark) and Melinda Marfil (Ivan); grandchildren, Jennifer Mynes, Dayna Evans, Alicia Dudley, Stephen Mynes, Rachael Price, Randy Stern, Joshua Marfil, Ashley Aughtman, Megan Lester, and Nichole Marfil; fifteen great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, July 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



