|
|
Mary Margaret Shaw Stallings, 81, of High Point, NC and formerly of Orlando, FL, passed away January 11, 2020 in High Point.
She was born May 22, 1938 in Washington County; the daughter of the late James Kelsey and Mary Vinson Shaw. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marion Timothy Stallings; son, T.J. Stallings and three brothers.
Surviving is her son, Ronald Stallings (Pam) of Titus, AL; granddaughters, Amanda Johanson (Stephan) of High Point and Lindsey Mitchell of Charlotte; great grandchildren, David Allen, Eleanora Jean and Jeremiah James; sister-in-law, Barbara Shaw of Oxen Hill, MD and numerous extended family and friends.
Mary was a loving mother and caring grandmother, sister and friend. She found great joy in the simplest of things, but her greatest joy was family. She enjoyed reading, shopping and making meals for her family. Mary and her husband, Tim owned Tim's Tackle Box in Orlando where she enjoyed spending time and meeting customers. Being a good neighbor and a faithful friend, Mary was loved by all who knew her. She will surely be missed but treasured memories will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Graveside funeral service will be at 11am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Duplin Memorial Gardens, in Teachey, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be sent to , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
To send condolences to the family go to www.quinnmmcgowen.com
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace, NC
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020