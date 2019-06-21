The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Mary "Beth" Martin
1949 - 2019
Mary "Beth" Martin Obituary
Mary â€œBethâ€ Martin, 70, was born February 19. 1949, and she passed away at home on June 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bay City, MI to the late Kenneth Guettler and Frances Pierce (Kellam); she is also predeceased by her stepfather, Lloyd Kellam; sister, Amber, and two nieces, Sasha and Jennifer.

Beth became a registered nurse in 1971 and she was dedicated to her profession, working her way up to head nurse and into administration. She transitioned from the hospital setting to working as an administrator for Optima Health care, where she worked until her retirement in 2014. Beth was passionate about gardening and was a voracious reader who favored mysteries. She was also a phenomenal wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother who loved spoiling her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 32 years, Gordon Ray Martin; her daughter, Carla Fitzgerald; her stepson, Christopher; grandchildren, Spencer, Aaron, Macy, Tabytha and Vegas; great-granddaughter, Amelia; sisters, Cheryl, Kennie Gail, & Rebecca; her dear friends Joan and Carl; in addition to her nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019
