Mary Matthews Fuller, 89, passed into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on January 25th 2019. She was born in Portsmouth on January 10th 1930 to Blanche and Richard Matthews. Soon after graduating from Cradock High, Mary wed her beloved husband George McClay Fuller. A lifelong devotion to God brought them to fellowship with many people. Mary was a faithful Vacation Bible School and Sunday School worker, an extraordinary mother, cook, crafter, gardener and private duty nurse. Always cheerful, she was quick to offer help and support. Her loving presence will surely be missed daily. How blessed we have been! Mary is survived by daughters Emily Thomas of Aylett, Georgia Taylor of Exmore and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loved ones. Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators at www.Wycliffe.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
