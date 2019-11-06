The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Mary McFadden O'Toole Obituary
Mary McFadden O'Toole, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019.

Mary is a native of Donegal, Ireland and was the daughter of the late Denis and Grace McFadden. She was preceded in death by her late husband, John A. O'Toole Sr. She was a member of the Irish American Society and she was a certified Master Gardener in 1990.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, two daughters, Constance Grace Evans (Howard) of Virginia , and Maureen T. Golby (Cliff) of Virginia Beach; six sons, Dennis P (Sonja) , John A. Jr (Nancy) , Patrick J, Kevin B (Beckie), Michael L, and Brian A. O'Toole, all of Virginia Beach; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family in England, Scotland & Ireland.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel @ Colonial Grove Memorial Park 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church @ 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or St Gregory's on line contribute. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019
