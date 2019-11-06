|
|
Mary McFadden O'Toole, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019.
Mary is a native of Donegal, Ireland and was the daughter of the late Denis and Grace McFadden. She was preceded in death by her late husband, John A. O'Toole Sr. She was a member of the Irish American Society and she was a certified Master Gardener in 1990.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, two daughters, Constance Grace Evans (Howard) of Virginia , and Maureen T. Golby (Cliff) of Virginia Beach; six sons, Dennis P (Sonja) , John A. Jr (Nancy) , Patrick J, Kevin B (Beckie), Michael L, and Brian A. O'Toole, all of Virginia Beach; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family in England, Scotland & Ireland.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel @ Colonial Grove Memorial Park 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church @ 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or St Gregory's on line contribute. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019