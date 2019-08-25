|
|
Mary Myrtleen Smith, age 93, 0f Courtland, VA, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her family on August 16, 2019. On July 4, 1926, she was born to Mary Wicker Kinard and Leo Rikard in Newberry, S.C.
After marrying, she resided in Norfolk, VA, for 48 years and lived in Courtland, VA for the last 13 years.
Mary had been a long-time member of her beloved church, Fellowship Baptist Church (Norfolk), where she had been a part-time employee and taught Sunday School. After moving to Courtland, she joined Courtland Baptist Church and especially enjoyed fellowship with the ladies' group. Mary was an active church member who loved Jesus and her family. She always looked forward to the annual family celebration of her birthday during the July 4th holiday.
She was predeceased by her ex-husband, John D. Smith, her daughter, Patricia Bolin, brothers Eugene Rikard and Phoebe Rikard and sister, Sara Lee Byrd, and their spouses. Survivors are her children: David L. Smith (Marty), Jay Smith (Amy), Tommy Smith (Irenilda), and Joey Smith. Other survivors are her son-in-law, Sammy Bolin, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 nephews and 1 niece.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 419 Glenrock Rd., Norfolk, VA, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Assisting the family is the Engram Funeral Home in Franklin, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019