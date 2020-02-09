|
|
Mary O' Sweeney, 82, passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 31, 2020. Mary is predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, Jim Sweeney. Born in Columbia, SC on October 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John Carroll O' Donnell and Lillian Gaffney O' Donnell.
Mary attended Dreyer High School in Columbia, SC and later went on to attend Ursuline College in Louisville, KY. After college, she returned to Columbia and began her career as an administrative assistant in the banking industry. On St. Patrick's Day in 1957, Mary attended a Knights of Columbus Dance and her life changed forever. A handsome army sergeant named Jim Sweeney noticed her red hair from across the room and asked her to dance. He knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and told her he would marry her during that first dance. Their Irish heritage was very important to them and meeting on St. Patrick's Day seemed to be fate. Eighteen months later, they married and moved to Raleigh, NC. In 1962, they moved to Virginia Beach where they lived together for the next 55 years. Mary's life was filled with love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter. Known to everyone as "Meemster", she was the center and heart of her family and will be immeasurably missed, but in our hearts forever.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Karen Sweeney Inman (Mike), and Susan Sweeney, both of Virginia Beach; her grandchildren, Kate Wagner (fiancÃ© Felix Swierski) of Washington, DC, Korey Hogan (Randy) of Danville, VA, Spencer and Jack Lambert, both of Virginia Beach; great granddaughter Sierra Hogan of Danville, VA; her sister, Colleen Gist of Columbia, SC; nieces, Tammy Kelly of Portland, OR, Lynn Lewis of Columbia, SC; and her sister-in-law, The Honorable Margaret Sweeney of Alexandria VA.
A mass in celebration of Mary's life will be held on Thursday, February 13th at 2pm at Church of the Holy Family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 5545, VB, VA, 23471.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020