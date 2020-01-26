The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Norfolk, VA
Mary P. Rhodes Obituary
Mary Nolan Phelps Rhodes, age 97, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in her home. Although Mary will be missed by her loving family and her dearest friends, she has joined her daughter, Kathie; husband, Dusty; parents Rose & Charles Phelps, brother Charles Phelps, Jr., sisters Regina Scotece and Frances Augustine in heaven. Her celestial family has set up the sawhorses and plywood, spread the newspapers, and iced the beer for the crab feast to begin.

Mary worked many places after graduating from Holy Trinity High School in Ocean View. Her most memorable job for us was the 25 years as the secretary at Holy Trinity Elementary School.

An expert knitter and crochet artist, she provided friends and family with beautiful handiwork for decades, but it was her sharp wit and humor that kept all that knew her smiling. Her nieces and nephews would like to thank her friends at Marion Manor for their loving care and also Westminster Canterbury Hospice for their gracious support.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk with Fr. Paul Muyibwa officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Norfolk. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
