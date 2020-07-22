Mary Patsy Barnes Kersey of Norfolk Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 2, 2020. She was a life long Norfolk resident. Patsy is predeceased by her husband Robert Edward Kersey, sister Marian Barnes Clark, and brothers Edward Clarence and Wallace Reid Barnes. She has three daughters, three sons-in-law, eight grandchildren, and many â€˜adopted' family members she loved dearly. Her kind, loving heart and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to Coronavirus and concerns for family/friends health and well being, a private service will be held at a later date. We are thankful for all the heartfelt prayers and love shown by so many. If you would like to contribute to any of the causes following in Patsy's memory/honor, here are charities that would bless her; SPCA, Crisis Pregnancy Center, THS Homeless Shelter in Carrollton, Georgia.



