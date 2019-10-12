The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
T.E. Cooke-Overton Funeral Home - Suffolk
405 Johnson Ave
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-4861
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
T.E. Cooke-Overton Funeral Home - Suffolk
405 Johnson Ave
Suffolk, VA 23434
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
Mary Pearl Sears Obituary
Mrs. Mary Pearl Sears died peacefully on October 7, 2019 at the House of Joseph Assisted Living in Upper Marlboro, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Loyd Sears. Mary is survived by her son James Sears (Brenda), daughters Barbara Shelton (Larry) and Senney Turner; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister Cennie James.

Visitation will be held 3pm until 5pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the funeral home and at 10am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church and she will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy and flowers may be extended at

https://www.cookeovertonfuneralhome.com/.

Professional funeral services are entrusted to T.E. Cooke- Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019
