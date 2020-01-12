|
|
Mary Quickle Goss, 94 went to be with her Lord on January 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ada and Charles Quickle. She was predeceased by her husband James M. Goss; sisters Helen Ibaugh and Anna Bartholomew, and a brother Norman Wintermyer.
She is survived by her son Jimmy Goss and wife Anita; and grandchildren Christopher Goss and Melanie Goss.
Mary was retired from Mass Mutual and after retirement she volunteered at Lancaster General. After moving to Portsmouth she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, worked with the homeless and was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran in Portsmouth.
A private graveside service will be held at Forrest Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to give thanks to her special friend Mary Clark, the staff of Lake Prince Woods and Heartland Hospice for their loving care provided to Mary. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk VA 23502. Baker-Foster Funeral Home 5685, Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020