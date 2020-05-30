Mary Ray Bailey
Mary Ray Bailey, 96, of Chesapeake, VA went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020. She was a native of Norfolk and is survived by her grandson, David Bailey, and her great-grandson, Patrick Bailey, both of Carrollton, TX, along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park by the Reverend Doctor Paul Wrigley. Arrangements are being handled by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
