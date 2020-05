Mary Ray Bailey, 96, of Chesapeake, VA went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020. She was a native of Norfolk and is survived by her grandson, David Bailey, and her great-grandson, Patrick Bailey, both of Carrollton, TX, along with several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park by the Reverend Doctor Paul Wrigley. Arrangements are being handled by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com